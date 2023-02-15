Mandurah Mail

Woman charged for allegedly ramming Mandurah bar with car and assaulting staff member with shoe

Updated February 15 2023 - 4:38pm, first published 11:32am
Police have charged a woman for allegedly ramming a Mandurah bar with her car. Picture by Perri Polson.

A 39-year-old woman has been charged after she allegedly rammed her car into a licensed venue in Mandurah and assaulted a staff member with her high-heel.

