Woman charged for allegedly ramming Mandurah bar with car and assaulting staff member with shoe

A 39-year-old woman has been charged after she allegedly rammed her car into a licensed venue in Mandurah and assaulted a staff member with her high-heel.
About 11pm on February 14 police were called in relation to a red vehicle being driven in a dangerous manner outside of the venue on Pinjarra Road and then being used to ram the building.
Police attended the scene and established a woman had been kicked out of the venue due to staff believing she was too intoxicated.
It will be alleged the woman struck a staff member to their head multiple times with her high-heeled shoe before leaving the venue and returning in a red Ford Mustang.
It will be further alleged the Ford Mustang was driven into the front of the building several times before the driver drove away.
Officers followed tyre debris on the road and a marking left by the metal rim of one of the wheels and located the vehicle outside a Wannanup home.
The car was seized for forensic examination and a 39-year-old woman was located at the home and arrested.
She was charged with Common Assault, Failed to Leave Licensed Premises When Required to do so by an Authorised Person, Reckless Driving, Failed to Comply With a Requirement Made by a Police Officer, Unlawful Act or Omission With Intent to Harm (Endangering Life, Health or Safety of any Person), and Criminal Damage or Destruction of Property.
She was refused bail and is due to appear in Perth Magistrates Court today, February 15.
Anyone with information regarding this incident, who was present at the licensed venue and who has not yet spoken to police, or who saw the red Ford Mustang being driven between Mandurah and Wannanup is asked to make contact with detectives via Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000 or reporting online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au.
