A return to the top tier of WA football will be front and centre for Mandurah City after second-placed finish in 2022

Stuart Horton
By Stuart Horton
Updated February 16 2023 - 5:14pm, first published 5:00pm
Mandurah City player/coach John Baird watches over a junior coaching session at Peelwood Reserve. Picture by Stuart Horton.

After finishing 2022 on a high to claim the State League Division 1 Top Four Cup over league champions Kingsway Olympic, Mandurah City hopes to take the next step in 2023 and make a return to the top level of Western Australian football.

