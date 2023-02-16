After finishing 2022 on a high to claim the State League Division 1 Top Four Cup over league champions Kingsway Olympic, Mandurah City hopes to take the next step in 2023 and make a return to the top level of Western Australian football.
Despite taking out the final fixture of the season 1-0 and finishing the season with silverware, it was Olympic who ultimately had the more successful season as they finished 11 points ahead of second-placed City to gain promotion to the National Premier Leagues WA.
That's where City player/coach John Baird wants his team to be heading come the end of what shapes as possibly the most important season in the club's recent history, and speaking to the Mail Baird said early indications were overwhelmingly positive.
"We started (pre-season training) the first week in January so we're six or seven weeks in," he said of his side's early-season preparations.
"We've had three pre-season friendlies and an inhouse game. One of those was against Perth Glory here, which was good. We had really good supporter turnout considering it was a friendly game.
"It was their NPL team but they brought down three or four A-League Men's players so it was a good test for our players. We played Bayswater (who finished fifth in NPL WA last season) as well, then had an inhouse game and went up and played (Carramar) Shamrock.
"It's been a good variety for the team and players and we've done really well so far."
Baird knows a thing or two about the importance of a pre-season campaign and the effects a positive start has on a team having gone through 17 of them as a professional in Scotland, so when he mentions this City team is as fit and physically well-conditioned as any team he's seen, you can take him at his word.
"In terms of player preparation I've got to say this is probably the fittest group I've been involved in," he said.
"It's a credit to all of them. I was a professional for 17 years so for the boys to be in that shape I'm really happy with them."
Those fitness and conditioning levels are already paying off, with the Dolphins two-for-two in the traditional pre-season State League Night Series tournament, so far outgunning their opponents 11 goals to three.
Scoring goals has never been a problem for Baird's teams - they scored 71 in 22 games last year, hitting the back of the net at a rate of better than three-goals-per-game - and he believes this team can outscore any other in the league.
But as the great Sir Alex Ferguson famously quipped, "attack wins you games, defence wins you titles" - Kingsway Olympic conceded just 15 goals in 22 games on their way to the title while City shipped 33, more than the sides who finished below them in third and fourth.
"If we can tighten up at the back as a defensive unit we'll not be far off (being champions)," Baird said.
"I think the squad, as a whole, with our fitness and talent, I don't see anybody being able to handle us, especially in terms of run capacity. We scored 71 goals in the league last year so that's the sort of pedigree we've got at that end of the pitch."
Baird hopes that task of winning a championship has been made a little easier with the club retaining the services of former Forfar Athletic midfielder Murray MacKintosh, bringing in Irish defender Aaron McCready and signing former club juniors James Oldfield, Robbie Galvin and veteran Jordan Rhodes.
"Murray's come back; he went home in the off season, back to Scotland, but he's come back and I think that speaks a lot about where the club is at because he's been a professional back home," Baird said.
"He sees what we've got here and the future we're trying to build and he's making a big investment in Mandurah by playing his football here.
"Aaron came from America and he had a lot of teams interested in him but I think the project and the interest we gathered last season that put us on the map (by signing Leigh Griffiths) helped get us over the line in signing him.
"We have three boys from our neighbours, our rivals Rockingham, that we knew about from playing them and thought they could add something so we've brought them in.
"Jordan has come back to the club and he's an old, experienced head who has been around the traps in WA and spent some time as a pro in the UK.
"I'm also talking to one or two other players and hoping to get them over the line by the end of the month, but the players we got have enhanced the squad and I think that's the most important thing."
If City is to go a step further in 2023 and clinch a return to NPL WA for the first time since 2017 it will be because of the collective effort rather than individual brilliance, Baird said.
"I don't want to put any pressure on any individual that's going to win anything for us this year, it's the squad," he said.
"We've got 23, 24 players, that's how you win - it's not an individual it's got to be the collective."
City has already clinched a spot in the State League Night Series quarter-finals but completes its Group C fixtures against Canning City at Hartfield Reserve on Friday night.
The State League Division 1 fixtures have not yet been released.
