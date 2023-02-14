Police looking for men saved from capsized boat after cocaine found in WA coast

An international investigation has been launched after police found about 365 kilograms of cocaine in WA's coastal waters.
The Australian Federal Police are calling for public assistance to locate three men rescued from a capsized boat who officers want to speak to about the illicit shipment.
Police were alerted of the rescue off the coast of Albany on February 1 and alleged the group's story about capsizing while fishing appeared inconsistent.
Six days later, a black plastic-wrapped package containing multiple smaller packages of cocaine washed up near Denmark.
The following afternoon on February 8 a seven-metre boat was found overturned off Peaceful Bay, 45km west of Denmark.
When police searched the cabin cruiser they allegedly found a further eight plastic-wrapped packages each containing about 40kg of cocaine.
Officers believe the drugs were collected from the ocean and landed on-board the boat.
How and where the drugs were dropped is being investigated.
Two of the men police want to speak to, aged 49 and 45, are from WA - one of them the registered owner of the capsized boat.
The third man, aged 36, is believed to be in the Northern Territory.
AFP acting Commander Graeme Marshall urged the three men to contact police and said he believed that this amount of cocaine would have been distributed across Australia and not just WA.
