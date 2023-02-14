Mandurah Mail

Police looking for men saved from capsized boat after cocaine found in WA coast

Updated February 14 2023 - 7:35pm, first published 6:54pm
Police wish to speak to three men rescued from a capsized boat on the WA coast in relation to drugs allegedly found in the water. Picture from AFP.

An international investigation has been launched after police found about 365 kilograms of cocaine in WA's coastal waters.

