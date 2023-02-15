A man whose Coodanup property was described as being like a "de facto scrap yard" received a heavy fine in his absence after he failed to appear for his hearing at Mandurah Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
Wayne Lee Ryniker could have faced fines upwards of $2.3million after the City of Mandurah brought charges against him after he continued to store unauthorised materials on his rural-residential property in Coodanup.
Ryniker was charged with being an owner who has been served with a notice under the Health Act 1911 and failing to comply within a specified time, and failing to comply with a direction within a specified time.
City of Mandurah prosecutor Tim Beckett told the court Ryniker had previously received an $18,000 fine and orders to pay $1800 in costs after being found guilty of similar offences in September 2021 when neighbours and nearby residents made complaints.
The city inspected Ryniker's property again in November 2021 and found auto parts, car bodies, scrap, appliances and general waste continued to be stored there.
The inspectors also discovered Ryniker's home had no connection to electricity or water, and declared it unfit for human habitation.
Mr Beckett told the court Ryniker was instructed to clean and repair his house, and to reconnect to utilities, however a further inspection in March 2022 found the property unchanged and still without a connection to electricity.
Ryniker was given notice on May 6, 2022 that a final inspection of his property would take place on May 19, however when the inspectors turned up on that date they found he was still non-compliant.
Mr Beckett said the maximum penalty for one of Ryniker's offences was a $200,000 fine plus fines of $25,000 per day, up to 95 days, which could total $2.375 million.
However he did not suggest Magistrate Leanne Atkins should impose a penalty of that magnitude and instead submitted $18,000 should be the minimum starting point.
Ryniker was fined $20,000 and ordered to pay prosecution and court costs of $9500 and $2674.30 respectively for the charge of failing to comply with a direction within a specified time.
He received a further $300 fine and orders to pay prosecution costs of $3250 for the charge of being an owner who has been served with a notice under the Health Act 1911 and failing to comply within a specified time.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.