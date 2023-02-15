Mandurah Mail

Wayne Lee Ryniker convicted in his absence at Mandurah Magistrates court on Tuesday

Stuart Horton
By Stuart Horton
Updated February 16 2023 - 1:25pm, first published 10:00am
Wayne Ryniker's property was described as being like a "de facto scrap yard" in Mandurah Magistrates court. Stock image.

A man whose Coodanup property was described as being like a "de facto scrap yard" received a heavy fine in his absence after he failed to appear for his hearing at Mandurah Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

