Hard slog for builders facing cost increases

The whole of the State Liberals seem to be in one big mess. Television plays a huge part in the success or failure of a politician and unfortunately David Honey was only a shadow. While living here in Mandurah I have met some of our past Liberal members and found them to be very good representatives of their party. However, I have also noticed at the functions I have attended a lack of younger supporters. Of course I am an oldie myself and enjoyed the company of my age group but Libby may have to work very hard to get back the younger voter before the next state election. Good luck Libby, as we need both main parties to be strong for us.