Hard slog for builders facing cost increases

I am a registered Mandurah builder who has had enough of the pressure and accusations being levelled against builders.
There are of course some builders who are either not registered or who have poor financial and or building skills but this is not the majority.
The problem is simple: builders that have taken on lump sum projects are having to face cost increases for materials that have doubled and tripled coupled with labor cost increases of 20 and 30 per cent because of demand.
Why doesn't the government look at controlling spiralling costs - they can but don't want to, it's easier for the unions to blame the builders' financial management.
Libby Mettam has taken on a huge job to try and re-build what was a strong well respected Western Australian Liberal Party.
The whole of the State Liberals seem to be in one big mess. Television plays a huge part in the success or failure of a politician and unfortunately David Honey was only a shadow. While living here in Mandurah I have met some of our past Liberal members and found them to be very good representatives of their party. However, I have also noticed at the functions I have attended a lack of younger supporters. Of course I am an oldie myself and enjoyed the company of my age group but Libby may have to work very hard to get back the younger voter before the next state election. Good luck Libby, as we need both main parties to be strong for us.
To the kind couple, thank you for your help at Mandurah Train Station, so much appreciated, will gladly pay the interest rate.
Now would seem an appropriate time to correct the current irrational system in respect to skippers tickets and hired boats. Experienced boaties have to get a skippers ticket in order to continue to drive a boat legally while people who have never operated a boat before can operate a hired boat without a skippers ticket. Is this logical to any rational person out there? In my opinion hire boats should only be hired by people with a skippers ticket.
It's unfortunate that some media reported on a lack of police presence on the waterways for Australia Day. What has happened to skippers being responsible for their vessels? Why do we always blame the public servants? Personal responsibility seems to be completely lacking. The police cannot be everywhere all the time. The community needs to be responsible too.
Let's help one another, let's call it out when we see someone being dangerous on the water. Most people are doing the right thing. Let's not ruin our enjoyment on our beautiful waterways.
Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.