Man charged for allegedly lighting 17 fires across Perth's south

A 51-year-old man from Yangebup has been charged in relation to 17 fires which were allegedly purposefully lit across Perth's southern suburbs.
The fires occurred across multiple suburbs including Cockburn, Jandakot, Yangebup and Spearwood from December 10, 2022 to January 28, 2023.
The man was charged with 17 counts of 'Wilfully Light of Cause to be Lit a Fire Likely to Injure or Damage'.
He was refused bail and appeared in court on Friday, February 10.
