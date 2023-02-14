Mandurah Mail

Man charged for allegedly lighting 17 fires across Perth's south

February 14 2023 - 6:30pm
A man has been charged in relation to 17 fires allegedly lit on purpose around Perth's south. Picture from files.

A 51-year-old man from Yangebup has been charged in relation to 17 fires which were allegedly purposefully lit across Perth's southern suburbs.

