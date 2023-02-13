First Nations community members living in regional WA are invited to start thinking about or share their dreams in business, with grants on offer to encourage entrepreneurship.
The WA Department of Jobs, Tourism, Science, and Innovation (JTSI) has tasked the IPS Foundation to design and deliver a business support program that helps First Nations entrepreneurs and innovators get their ideas out of their head and into the real world.
The 'CREATE Green Entrepreneur Accelerator Program' will mentor and guide participants through the start-up phase of business, combining cultural values with sustainable business ideas.
As a bonus, Lotterywest is giving six participants up to $10,000 to progress their idea or business innovation.
With a session in Mandurah and more across regional WA, the CREATE team will be engaging with First Nations entrepreneurs through the 'Yarning Green' full-day learning sessions, and on-going, one-on-one advisory support.
The Yarning Green session is the first step in participants' business learning journey and will provide an opportunity to share ideas, learn more about the green economy and how to start a successful business.
The Mandurah session will start the learning process for First Nations entrepreneurs and continues to support and connect participants to a regional network of business support and potential funding opportunities.
The session will cover topics such as design thinking, prototyping, and elevator pitching, as well as funding opportunities available to support their business or idea.
IPS Management Consultants lead Craig Holland and Aboriginal engagement coordinator Kerrianne Millington will deliver the Yarning Green session in Mandurah on February 15 at WOTSO Workspace.
"As a First Nations business person, I feel so privileged to be able to bring this unique opportunity to regional WA," Ms Millington said.
Ms Millington is a proud Badimia Yamatji woman from Morawa, a small town in the Mid-West region of Western Australia.
From a young age she saw the importance of small business on the community at a regional and rural level.
"I want to encourage First Nations people to come along and start thinking about ways they can develop a business idea for the good of Country.
"It could be as simple as encouraging recycling, applying Indigenous methods to land care and sustainable farming, or it could be something unique to your area and culture, like local plant conservation. There are no bad ideas. We encourage everyone to come and share their vision," she said.
