Mandurah Mail

Mandurah Cricket Club player Brendan Ingle to attempt world record for longest run up to start a game of cricket

Stuart Horton
By Stuart Horton
Updated February 13 2023 - 7:26pm, first published 5:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mandurah Cricket Club's Brendan 'Ned' Ingle is hoping to set a world record for longest run up to start a game of cricket as part of the club's centenary celebrations this Saturday. And no, that's not his real hair! Picture supplied.

Throughout the history of cricket there has been many a fast bowler to come steaming in off a long run up, from Michael Holding to Dennis Lille and, more recently, Shoaib Akhtar, striking fear into the hearts of batsmen as they stride in and inspiring kids the world over to imitate them in their backyards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stuart Horton

Stuart Horton

Journalist - Mandurah Mail and Australian Community Media.

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.