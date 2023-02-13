Throughout the history of cricket there has been many a fast bowler to come steaming in off a long run up, from Michael Holding to Dennis Lille and, more recently, Shoaib Akhtar, striking fear into the hearts of batsmen as they stride in and inspiring kids the world over to imitate them in their backyards.
But 'Whispering Death', 'DK' and the 'Rawalpindi Express' have nothing on 'Ned' - as Mandurah Cricket Club's Brendan Ingle is known - however, who will this weekend attempt to set a world record for the longest run up to bowl in a cricket match as part of his club's 100th anniversary celebration.
For Ingle to claim the Guinness World Record, he not only has to better the current mark but must also complete the over within the laws of the game and remain at the ground until the match's completion, which will be no mean feat given the distance he'll be covering just to fire off the first ball.
That record stands at 7.17km - yes, kilometres! - set by Matthew Hunt in Bath, England, on April 24 last year.
Ingle intends to not only go past that mark but better it by about 300 metres by beginning his run up, fully kitted out in his whites, from his Dudley Park home before using what energy he has remained to roll his arm over and deliver the first ball of Mandurah's Peel Cricket Association E-Grade clash against Warnbro at Meadow Springs Reserve on Saturday.
"I'm aiming for a 7.47km run up from my house to Meadow Springs and onto the oval for the first ball," Ingle said.
"It doesn't have to be a legal delivery, luckily for me, it can be a wide or a no ball, which is just as well given how far I'm coming in to bowl it."
The 46-year-old Ingle said he wanted to mark Mandurah Cricket Club's centenary in a unique way and settled on the idea of trying to break a suitable cricket record on the celebration weekend.
"I thought we needed to do something good, a bit different, so I had a look at all the records for cricket and saw the longest run up and that was it," he said.
"Hopefully after I finish the over we can send on the 12th man and I'll be allowed to go off for a little rest and get my breath back."
The record attempt also serves a philanthropic purpose, with Ingle deciding to use it as a fundraising opportunity too - he has nearly reached the $2000 mark he set out to raise for the Australian Alzheimer's Research Foundation.
"A family member who is a life member of the club has Alzheimer's and it's an awful disease and more research is needed to prevent it and to improve the lives of those who are diagnosed," he said.
"It seemed like a good idea to tie the two together."
Ingle has played all his cricket for the club, beginning as a junior more than 30 years ago, but usually as a middle order bat in the club's B Grade ranks.
Ordinarily he doesn't usually bowl, having taken just 12 wickets in 198 games for the club, prompting the drop down to E-Grade for the record attempt.
But it all adds another wrinkle, and perhaps a bit more anxiety for the Warnbro batsman who will be waiting for him to come off that long, long run to face the record over.
"I do a pretty good Jeff Thompson impersonation so if I'm feeling courageous enough I might break into that once I reach the ground, maybe even bowl a bouncer" he said.
"After that first delivery I'll probably revert to spin though, give myself a rest."
Mandurah Cricket Club is hosting a special event at Meadow Springs Sports Facility on Saturday to celebrate their 100 years, with festivities beginning from 3pm and a formal component from 7pm.
All past and present players are welcome, and more information is available from Brendan Ingle at inglebrendan78@gmail or 0408 933 411.
"It is a massive thing for us and we really want as many people who have been involved in the club as possible," Ingle said.
To donate to Ingle's world record attempt, click here.
