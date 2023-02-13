The State opposition has joined the WA Police Union in calling on the McGowan government to introduce new legislation to create a specific offence for people who deliberately ram police cars following a number of recent incidents, including one in Lake Clifton.
Two police officers were rushed to hospital for treatment after a Suzuki Vitara travelling south on Forrest Highway smashed into the marked police car they were travelling in at about 1.40am on Sunday, January 29.
A similar incident in Kununurra last Thursday has prompted shadow justice minister Tjorn Sibma to join WAPU in calling for new legislation, however a spokesman for police minister Paul Papalia said the government was long on the record in saying it would consider the matter if asked to by the Police Commissioner.
"A vehicle is a dangerous weapon, and if it is used to ram police then the intent to do harm to those officers who are trying to protect our community is clear," Mr Sibma said.
"If an offender uses a vehicle to deliberately ram a police car, they should be locked up."
In recent years, Victoria and the ACT have introduced specific laws around the ramming of a police vehicle using a stolen vehicle, however there is no specific law in WA.
"Despite the increased frequency of offenders ramming police vehicles, the McGowan government refuses to prioritise police officer safety by supporting legislative amendments," Mr Sibma said.
"Why won't this government prioritise the safety of those charged with keep the community safe?"
However, the spokesman for the police minister said the State government had "a proven track record of delivering laws which make the job better and safer for police, and make life harder for those who threaten community safety".
"If the commissioner calls for us to have a look at it, we will consider it," he said.
"The government was on the record saying we will consider it if the commissioner calls for it, long before the opposition weighed in on the matter.
"If an officer is injured, perpetrators may currently be charged with assaulting a public officer, which carries a mandatory sentence."
Acting WAPU president Paul Gale said the government should follow recommendations made in a 2021 National Motor Vehicle Theft Reduction Council report for WA to implement laws similar to those in Victoria and the ACT.
"Police officers are not like other public servants; they are emergency workers," he said.
"If you take them out of action, you jeopardise not only their health and welfare, but the vital service that they provide to the community.
"This is especially poignant in rural and regional areas of WA where some police stations have only a handful of police officers who are not easily replaced.
"A car in the wrong hands can be as lethal as a gun."
Mr Sibma said the government should act before a fatal incident occurs, while shadow police minister Peter Collier said the government's refusal to "support basic measures" to protect officers was responsible for 465 officers leaving the WA Police force in 2022.
