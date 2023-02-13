Mandurah City's goal-frenzied start to their 2023 campaign continued on Sunday with the black and whites dialing it up to 11.
That's how many goals the Dolphins have put past their opponents in just two State League Night Series games following a 7-3 thumping of Forrestfield United on their own patch on Sunday, adding to last weekend's 4-0 win over Curtin University.
City travelled to Hartfield Park, the home of their opponents, for the Group C clash in fine form and they picked up where they left off before the lights went out late in their win over Uni last Friday.
Player/coach John Baird scored his third goal of pre-season to open the scoring before Joey Callaghan made it two when he calmly controlled a long ball and rounded the keeper to slot home into an empty net.
The home side clawed a goal back before the break, however City smashed the game wide open in the second half with a scoring spree marked by goals to Craig Barker, Dylan Rogers, Sam Byrne and a double to Hamish Van Dieken.
Forrestfield United scored a third, but by then City were already in seventh heaven and positioning themselves well in control atop Group C with six points from six with a game to play.
Next up for Mandurah City is a Friday night clash with Canning City, who are winless and coming off a 5-0 thrashing by Curtin University.
The game starts at 8.30pm at Hartfield Park.
