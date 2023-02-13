Mandurah City's goal-frenzied start to their 2023 campaign continued on Sunday with the black and whites dialing their performance up to 11.
That just happens to be how many goals the Dolphins have put past their opponents in their two State League Night Series games following a 7-3 thumping of Forrestfield United on their own patch on Sunday, adding to last weekend's 4-0 win over Curtin University.
City travelled to Hartfield Park, the home of their opponents, for the Group C clash in fine form and John Baird's side picked up where they left off before the lights went out late in their win over Uni last Friday.
Player/coach Baird scored his third goal of the traditional pre-season competition to open the scoring for City, before Joey Callaghan made it two when he skillfully controlled a long ball and calmly rounded the keeper to slot home into an empty net.
The home side clawed a goal back before the break, however City smashed the game wide open in the second half with a scoring spree marked by goals to Craig Barker, Dylan Rogers, Sam Byrne and a double to Hamish Van Dieken.
Van Dieken now has four goals in two games with his double here adding to the two he scored against Uni.
United added a third before the final whistle, but by that point City were already in seventh heaven and positioning themselves well in control atop Group C with six points from six with a game to play.
Next up for City is a clash with the winless Canning City on Friday night from 8.30pm at Hartfield Park.
