Rockingham-Mandurah have pulled off a massive WACA Premier Cricket upset with a 90-run win over the high-flying Midland-Guildford, a result that could have major repercussions in shaping the competition's finals landscape.
With Midland-Guildford entering this round 13 contest in second place in the standings, and the Mariners in 13th, one could be forgiven for thinking the Swans were in prime position to take full points, however the home side had other plans.
Having set the Swans 280 to win following an impressive day-one performance with the bat, led by George Bell's 78, the Mariners backed up at Lark Hill on Saturday to skittle their opponents for 189 thanks to a combined effort with the ball.
The day started perfectly for Rockingham-Mandurah when Ashley Blake followed up Ronan Hogarth's opening-over maiden by dismissing opener Dylan Sharman with just his second delivery, Jay Collard pouching the catch to send him packing for a duck.
That brought Swans captain Keaton Critchell to the crease, whose knock of 73 would be the only bright spot for the visitors as the wickets tumbled around him.
Opener James Kirwan dug in and faced 40 deliveries before he was dismissed for 8, caught by Damien Burrage off Collard, and James Godfrey followed soon after for 7 when he was caught by Cooper Dehring off Hogarth to leave the Swans 3/51.
Critchell and Brayden Brehaut put up a brief front to move the score to three figures before Brehaut was caught behind off Burrage for 17 and Critchell joined him soon after when Burrage slipped through his defences and bowled him for 73.
Three down for 104 soon became 6/109 when Burrage snagged his third wicket, removing Max Bittner caught behind for 1.
Burrage couldn't be kept out of the action; when he wasn't taking wickets he was taking catches, snaring a second when he caught Zac Howard off Hogarth for 1 to leave the visitors reeling at 8/132.
Justin Kandiah and Hudson Knight - named 12th man but entering the fray at 11 in the absence of David Moody - gave the score some respectability with a partnership of 48 before Knight was caught by Wesley Steele off Mitch Oliver for 49 from 62 balls with five fours and two sixes.
Kandiah was the final man out, trapped in front by Steele for 20 as the Mariners wrapped up their fifth victory of the season to move up a spot on the ladder into 12th.
The loss saw the Swans drop a place to third, with their hopes of a top-two finish now all but gone and leaving them just a point ahead of Fremantle and five ahead of fifth-placed Bayswater-Morley.
Next up for Rockingham-Mandurah is a two-day clash against Gosnells at Sutherlands Park from 11.40am Saturday.
