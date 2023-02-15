Coodanup College principal Mark Utley is arguably more well-known in the basketball community than he is for being a high school principal.
With close to 600 games either played or coached under his belt, Mr Utley will now add more points to the board, taking on the role of head coach for the Mandurah Magic Men's NBL1 team for upcoming season.
His dedication for the local community can be seen through years of teaching, as well as taking on leadership roles, namely deputy principal of Coodanup College for five years before becoming principal in 2022.
But it's not just Mr Utley getting involved in Mandurah's basketball scene.
There's plans for one of Mr Utley's closest co-workers, a black Labrador named Vino, to join Mandurah Magic as a mascot.
"The life of an NBL1 coach can be tireless and stressful, that and running a school will mean that I won't have a lot of free time on my hands, so having Vino around will help cheer me up."
Vino is a learning assistance dog, the third in a WA first program bringing the benefits of support dogs into the school.
"Vino's a staff member who works really hard, and like all staff members, we appreciate what they do and Vino's appreciation is in the form of a Le Snak cheese and biscuits," Mr Utley said, laughing.
"He's very attached to Mark, he loves him," Media officer Kim Dutch said.
Mr Utley also has two daughters, both on either tail end of high school.
Mr Utley said that he was "really excited" to juggle so many different roles.
"I spend a lot of time working, I don't sit still very often.
"Community is the key, I love Mandurah and it's good for us to give back and make sure we're involved."
The former Kalamunda Eastern Suns coach brought his experience in NBL1 to his leadership approach for his first year as principal and shared his vision for this school year.
"I think that my grounding in coaching sort of makes you feel part of a team and be collaborative in what we do," Mr Utley said.
"I think coaching helps you understand that you need to work hard on all individual relationships. You can't generalize a class or a group of people, you need to go down and have positive conversations with people.
"But also show through talk and body language that you support what they're doing, I think that's where my coaching background comes into that."
Mr Utley said he had a holistic philosophy towards learning, prioritising student and staff wellbeing, especially at a time when the school was affected by COVID-19 absences.
"We're looking after the holistic education of the kids, including their social and emotional wellbeing as well as their grades and their marks.
"It was really pleasing that we were still able to operate and manage that, not just in a survival mode, but also in a growth phase of our college."
Mr Utley said the start of the school year had been positive.
"I'm really happy with our staff, and really happy with how the students have settled.
"I've been spending my time getting out, meeting the kids and trying to get into classrooms and around the playgrounds, to just have those conversations with the students.
"So it's something that I prioritize is making sure that I'm able to be around and be seen and be visible, and get to know the students and their families."
This year Mr Utley is also heading back into the classroom, taking on ATAR Geography.
It's a place he goes to for relaxation, he said.
"I love being in the classroom. I'd give principal up to be a teacher anytime, but I think I can make more change here system wide versus just in the class.
"Sometimes when it's gets busy and stressful, I really like just going in and like just calling in on classrooms, and seeing students working and learning and teachers teaching. It actually helps me relax is to go and see a classroom."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.