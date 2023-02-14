Mandurah Mail

Mandurah man pleads guilty to choking ex-partner in front of child

By Newsroom
Updated February 14 2023 - 2:56pm, first published 1:00pm
A man has pleaded guilty to charges relating to assaulting his ex-partner. Picture from files.

A Mandurah man has pleaded guilty to five charges relating to breaching protective bail conditions and assaulting his ex-partner in front of their two-year-old child.

