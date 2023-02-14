Mandurah man pleads guilty to choking ex-partner in front of child

A Mandurah man has pleaded guilty to five charges relating to breaching protective bail conditions and assaulting his ex-partner in front of their two-year-old child.
Mandurah Magistrates Court heard that the 26-year-old turned violent during an altercation with his ex-partner on July 4.
Police bodycams recorded him saying he would "come back tonight and f--- her up," the court heard on Friday.
He was interviewed later by Waroona Police and made partial admissions.
While under protective bail conditions, the court heard the man breached them when visiting a house and telling an occupant, "you're helping her cheat on me".
He was arrested and told police, "it was a trap, I didn't know she was there".
In January the man failed to appear in court and a warrant was issued for his arrest, the court heard.
On January 28, he had been drinking and was agitated with the victim over custody of their child.
He told the victim, "go kill yourself - actually, I should".
The court heard he climbed on top of the victim and squeezed her throat, telling her "I'll kill you and take your baby".
The child present began crying and the victim attempted to comfort them.
The man climbed back on top of the victim with both hands around her throat and squeezed until she couldn't breathe.
The victim managed to kick him off and tried to leave with the child but he shoved her into the wall, resulting in the victim falling and the child hitting their head.
He then squeezed the victim's throat until she lost consciousness and he left over the fence.
He was arrested on January 30 and refused an interview with police, stating, "she's making it up".
The man, who appeared from Casuarina Prison, told the court he accepted the facts read by the prosecution.
Duty lawyer Clare Hay told the court the man's legal aid application had just been made.
Although given the option to wait for his application to be approved, he chose to plead to the charges unrepresented.
Magistrate Leanne Atkins told the court she was seeking a pre-sentence report and adjourned for four weeks.
She said that in this time, if he wanted to seek a lawyer he could ask for one.
The matter was adjourned until March 3.
