Motorcyclist killed in Jarrahdale crash

A 54-year-old man has died after his motorcycle crashed into a tree in Jarrahdale this morning.
At about 6.55am the man was riding his Kawasaki motorcycle south on Kingsbury Drive.
The motorcycle left the road and struck a tree and the man died at the scene from his injuries.
Police are investigating the crash, and are urging anyone with information or who saw the motorcycle travelling prior to the crash to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Dash-cam or mobile phone vision relating to this crash can uploaded directly to Investigators via this link.
