Motorcyclist killed in Jarrahdale crash

Updated February 13 2023 - 12:22am, first published 12:16am
Police are investigating a fatal crash in Jarrahdale. Picture from files.

A 54-year-old man has died after his motorcycle crashed into a tree in Jarrahdale this morning.

