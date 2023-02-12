Man arrested after allegedly setting fire to Barragup house

A 28-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly stole firearms from a Barragup house before setting it on fire.
It will be alleged the man set fire to the house on Fiegert Road on Friday, January 20.
It is further alleged that the man had attended the home on previous occasions, breaking in and stealing property - including a number of firearms.
The firearms were retrieved by police from the Canning River after officers received tips from members of the public.
The man also allegedly set fire to a stolen red Holden VF SS Commodore.
Damage to the home is estimated at $700,000 and the Commodore was valued at approximately $70,000.
The 28-year-old from Thornlie was charged with two counts of criminal damage by fire, one count of burglary and commit one count of stealing and one count of steal motor vehicle.
He was refused bail and is next due to appear before the Perth Magistrates Court on February 23.
