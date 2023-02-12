Mandurah Mail

Man arrested after allegedly setting fire to Barragup house

Updated February 13 2023 - 12:11am, first published February 12 2023 - 11:59pm
Police retrieved the allegedly stolen firearms from the Canning River. Pictures from WAPOL.

A 28-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly stole firearms from a Barragup house before setting it on fire.

