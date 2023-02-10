Mandurah Mail

Two of trio accused of Silver Sands attack appear in Mandurah Magistrates Court

Samantha Ferguson
By Samantha Ferguson
Updated February 10 2023 - 5:32pm, first published 5:30pm
Tyron Fry and Brittany Jade Boothman have appeared before Mandurah Magistrates Court in relation to an alleged Silver Sands machete attack. Picture from files.

Two of the three people charged in relation to an alleged machete attack in Silver Sands have appeared before Mandurah Magistrates court today - with one revealing an intention to plead guilty in future.

