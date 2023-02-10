Two of the three people charged in relation to an alleged machete attack in Silver Sands have appeared before Mandurah Magistrates court today - with one revealing an intention to plead guilty in future.
Tyron Fry appeared via video link from Casuarina Prison with his lawyer Michelle Cox appearing in court.
Ms Cox told the court she had been re-engaged with Fry's case and that he would not be prepared to enter a plea until an issue with one line of the statement of material facts was addressed.
Magistrate Leanne Atkins said the three charges Fry was facing were "very serious", and wanted to ensure he saw a fair process.
Fry is charged with three counts of with intent to harm, did an act causing bodily harm.
Ms Cox said her client intended to plead guilty upon an amendment of the facts.
Magistrate Atkins made note of the intended plea and adjourned until February 28 for a mention.
Brittany Jade Boothman, who faces charges in relation to the same incident, appeared on video from Melaleuca Prison.
Duty lawyer Clare Hay appeared under instruction from a new lawyer who would be taking over Boothman's case from Paula Hudson.
Boothman is facing three counts of with intent to harm, did an act causing bodily harm, one count of possess a prohibited drug (cannabis) and one count of possessed drug paraphernalia in or on which there was a prohibited drug or plant.
She requested adjournment for further legal advice.
Magistrate Atkins adjourned until February 24.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
