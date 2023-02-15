A woman who bit a police officer on the hand during her arrest outside a Mandurah bar has been given an opportunity to turn a new leaf after moving to Geraldton since the August incident.
Mandurah Magistrates court heard on Tuesday, February 7 how Tameeka Louise Walker has found stability in her life after going to live with her parents following a tumultuous period living in Mandurah, which included regular drug use and the incident in which she bit an officer.
Walker, appearing via video link from Geraldton Courthouse, was charged with assaulting a public officer, obstructing a public officer and disorderly behaviour in public following a drug-fueled episode outside the Bridge Garden Bar on Pinjarra Road on August 19.
Police were called to the bar after Walker created a disturbance and was asked to leave, where they issued her with a move on notice.
Walker's behaviour was described in court as "erratic" on the night and she admitted to police she had taken methylamphetamine, prompting them to call an ambulance for her.
However, when St John Ambulance personnel arrived she refused help and began screaming, shouting and swearing, and after continuing upon being asked to stop was placed in handcuffs.
When police where attempting to put her in the back of a van, she bit an officer on the right hand, puncturing the skin, and continued trying to bite at the six officers needed to contain her.
An attending paramedic sedated Walker and said she was suffering from "psychotic delirium" as a result of taking the methylamphetamine, and she and the officer were taken to hospital.
The officer required scans and tests for their bite, and was eventually cleared of having contracted any disease or virus.
The charges put Walker in breach of two community-based orders received for breaching a family violence restraining order in May 2022.
Duty lawyer Clare Hay said the 35-year-old mother-of-six had an unclear memory of the incident because she was under the influence of drugs, which were described as "unlike anything" she had taken before.
Ms Hay said Walker had been living in Mandurah in an unstable relationship, the conditions of which contributed to, and exacerbated, her drug use.
However, since the incident she had moved to Geraldton and turned her life around, abstaining from drug use and gaining stable employment, and requested Magistrate Leanne Atkins deal with the charges by way of an intensive supervision order.
Walker had previously pleaded not guilty on August 29 to the three charges, however she changed her plea to guilty on November 18.
Ms Atkins said she couldn't imagine the "mental torture" the bitten officer and their family had gone through while waiting to find out if they had contracted anything from the bite.
She also said prison was an "appropriate" sentence as Walker had reached the sentence of last resort, and imposed a conditional suspended imprisonment order of eight months, suspended for 12, for the assault on a public officer charge.
Walker was fined $800 plus $264.30 in costs on her other charges.
