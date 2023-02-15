Mandurah Mail

Tameeka Louise Walker, 35, received a suspended prison sentence and fines for biting a police officer outside a Mandurah bar

Updated February 16 2023 - 1:28pm, first published 10:00am
Stock image.

A woman who bit a police officer on the hand during her arrest outside a Mandurah bar has been given an opportunity to turn a new leaf after moving to Geraldton since the August incident.

