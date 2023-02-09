Police investigate cause of Wattleup scrub fire

Police are investigating the cause of a scrub fire started in Wattleup yesterday afternoon.
At about 1.25pm on February 8, emergency services were called to the large scrub fire in the vicinity of Rockingham Road and Dalison Avenue.
Officers from anti-arson taskforce Strike Force Vulcan are urging anyone with information or video footage relating to this fire to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online via www.crimestopperswa.com.au.
