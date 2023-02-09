The $6.7 million replacement of the pool roof for the Mandurah Aquatic and Recreation Centre will be carried out in three phases after the successful contractors assessed the project and set a timeline for its completion.
Last November, City of Mandurah accepted PCB Contractors as the preferred contractor for the 25m pool roof replacement project, with the contract awarded in December.
The construction will be staged to ensure continuity of service to members and the community, with the design stage to begin this week.
During the design phase, which will last about two months, contractors will be on site to undertake investigation works which will inform the design of the new roof above the indoor 25m pool.
Community members will see minor activity on site and some parking will be redirected to the large carpark opposite the MARC with access on the corner of Adana and Rigel Street.
Phase two will include the demolition and removal of the existing roof, with the contractors to set up offices on site in the overflow carparking area near the 25m pool and the removal of the pool roof will commence and take about two months.
The final phase will be construction of the new roof, which will take about six months with all works expected to be completed by the end of 2023.
Once the indoor 25m pool returns to its full operation, the city will complete some updates in the leisure pool adjacent to the indoor pool, including acoustic improvements and essential maintenance.
This is expected to take six weeks and during this time the leisure pool area will not be accessible to customers.
The pool has been out of use since May 2021. The city has committed $2.5 million to the project.
Updates will be provided to MARC members and the community throughout the project directly and via www.mandurah.wa.gov.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.