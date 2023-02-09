Mandurah Mail

MARC pool roof replacement to be carried out in three phases after contractor assesses project

Updated February 9 2023 - 5:05pm, first published 4:30pm
Mandurah Aquatic and Recreation Centre's 25m indoor pool. File image.

The $6.7 million replacement of the pool roof for the Mandurah Aquatic and Recreation Centre will be carried out in three phases after the successful contractors assessed the project and set a timeline for its completion.

