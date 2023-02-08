House of the Week | A rare opportunity

BED 4 | BATH 3 | CAR 5
Capturing the absolute essence of waterfront living, this incredible property enjoys expansive water views and won't be available for long. Set on a huge 1,600m2 triplex site, there is potential to subdivide the lot (subject to approvals), while preserving the luxurious 2001 built home and its views.
Breathtakingly high ceilings, Karri timber floors, a gourmet kitchen and scullery, separate theatre room with vaulted ceiling, plus a full-width balcony that takes in the amazing North-East facing aspect over the estuary and foreshore. All the bedrooms are a generous size, with the primary suite also enjoying some of the best estuary views in Mandurah.
The home is finished with ducted a/c, gas heating and wood fireplace, solar and much more. Secure parking for five vehicles is available with a triple garage, plus separate double length garage undercroft, ideal for a boat or trailers.
This phenomenal home is being sold by Openn Negotiation (online auction) which allows flexible bidding terms for buyers, including flexible terms for deposit, settlement date, subject to finance bids, subject to the seller's approval. The final bidding stage is scheduled for Monday, February 13th 2023, although the property could sell sooner, so register your interest immediately.
A rare opportunity, you'll need to act fast!
