Mandurah will continue to host its popular Crab Fest for at least the next three years as part of a new agreement with the State government.
The region's premier weekend of culinary events and entertainment will take place this year from March 18-19 and return in 2024 and 2025.
Past events attracted an average audience of more than 100,000 and injected more than $1.1 million into the Peel region.
The new three-year agreement is through Tourism Western Australia's Regional Events Program funding that attracts people to regional areas across the State to support tourism businesses, create job opportunities and raise the profile of the region.
Crab Fest is one of WA's biggest free regional community events, showcasing two days of amazing food and entertainment while celebrating the Peel region's iconic blue manna crab.
Tourism minister Roger Cook said it was a positive step to put Crab Fest back on WA's events calendar following its absence because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
"This much-loved annual event supports local businesses and celebrates Mandurah's famous blue manna crabs while offering a family-friendly festival atmosphere on the foreshore," he said.
"I know many people are looking forward to this event and will be delighted to see its return."
Mandurah MP David Templeman said he was delighted Crab Fest's immediate future had been secured through State funding and was looking forward to attending with his family.
"Crab Fest is a wonderful community event that brings in many visitors and helps create jobs for locals," he said.
"I will be heading down this year with my family as it is always a great weekend in our beautiful region."
This year's free music, cooking and children's entertainment stage events will be enhanced by several ticketed experiences to reel in locals and visitors and delight the palates of food and wine enthusiasts.
Australian singer-songwriter Vanessa Amorosi will headline this year alongside one of the nation's most beloved TV chefs and event ambassador, 'Fast Ed' Halmagyi, as well as cooking stage host Paul West.
Crab and seafood dishes will be supplemented with a range of other fresh food offerings, plus action sports on the Western Foreshore and a fireworks display.
For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.crabfest.com.au/experience/ticketed-experiences.
