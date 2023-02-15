Reflecting on 20 years of Primadonna Productions with the glittery Carole Dhu

Primadonna Productions has celebrated 20 years of bringing theatre to the Peel region, and the woman behind it all said she couldn't be prouder of those who have passed through over the years.
Carole Dhu has been a significant figure in the Mandurah and Murray theatre community for more than three decades, and it was a need for youth access to creativity which drove her to start Primadonna.
"Primadonna came about mainly due to the urging of several friends who felt their children would enjoy doing theatre," Carole told the Mail.
Also working in the school system, Carole decided it would be the perfect way to combine her love for teaching and theatre while also providing extra financial stability.
"Being a very cautious person by nature I mulled on it for a couple of years before putting out feelers for expressions of interest. A very robust response led me to take the plunge, with the encouragement of Jane Tilson of the Mandurah City Council, and the President at the time of Murray Music and Drama Club, Adrian Fawcett."
Primadonna Productions opened its doors on February 7, 2023, and today has seen almost 70 productions and countless Peel locals finding the courage to hit the stage.
Carole remembered coming home from her first rehearsal all those years ago.
"I came home somewhat shell-shocked that first evening thinking 'good heavens, what have I embarked on?'
"The children were all so enthusiastic but I had a clutch of five-year-olds who were not yet able to read and I wondered how we would ever learn anything from a written script."
Carole said she quickly learned children had "amazing memory", and that within a week or two they had remembered the dialogue by listening to the older children.
"Theatre also tends to hype kids up, so I quickly realised I would need a microphone to save my voice. It took me a few years to afford a decent set up," she said.
By the second week of classes, Carole said she had more of a handle on things and realised "it was going to be a blast".
The Primadonna bug has bitten hundreds of locals over the past two decades, with many joining at a young age and staying through until they graduate from the youth productions at age 18.
When Primadonna first started, Carole said she could never have imagined the scope it would reach.
"To be honest, I didn't even think about longevity when I began - I just knew I had ambitions to eventually stage my own shows with adult casts as well as youth shows," she said.
"Although if I think about it, everything I do seems to end up being for the long haul, so I guess I just expected it to be like everything else in my life. I tend to stick at things.
"Let's face it, I have had the same hairstyle and colour since the 70s."
Alongside her time with Primadonna, Carole has worked at Singleton Primary school for 27 years, been a member of Murray Music and Drama Club for 33 years and has acted as the director of judging for Yohfest for 21 years.
I want to keep doing what I am doing for at least another twenty years. Hopefully that is achievable. Basically I would like to keel over on the job. (But not for a long long time.)- Carole Dhu
"I got involved at MANPAC in 1996 and have been there constantly ever since and have lived in the same house for 22 years as well.
"I'm not sure if that means I am dedicated or boring," Carole said, laughing.
She said it was important to her to fill her life with things she loved to do.
"Otherwise, what's the point?," Carole said.
"The short answer is probably that I didn't think about the longevity consciously, but if you had asked me at the time I would probably have said I will go on until I drop on the saddle."
Carole recalled a time when the impact of Primadonna really hit her.
It was just over a decade ago when the youth troupe was performing at a nursing home.
"The elderly patients cried - and watching the kids react when the nurses said that the residents got lonely as most of them never see their grandkids... that was an emotional day... and hopefully something they will remember as they get older."
On top of those unique moments and opportunities, Carole said a main highlight was watching the friendships develop between the performers.
She said whether it be the adult or youth troupes, they had become a family, and she had watched "timid youngsters find their voice and confidence".
Although Carole said she didn't do theatre to win prizes, she was honoured that Primadonna Productions had received a number of nominations from the Independent Theatre Association (ITA) over the years.
Four woman show The Marvelous Wonderettes made the top five musicals in WA at the 2022 ITA Robert Finley Awards.
"Huge compliment to my cast as they were in the same group as shows that had gone on at the Regal Theatre with huge casts - so I was chuffed," she said.
Primadonna was invited to perform at the Finley Awards in both 2016 and 2018, another feat added to the number of accolades awarded to the troupe.
Carole said she had what she said was somewhat of an impossible dream - to own her own theatre.
"I need to win Lotto - that one is a pipe dream," she said.
"I want to keep doing what I am doing for at least another twenty years. Hopefully that is achievable. Basically I would like to keel over on the job. (But not for a long long time.)"
As for her other goals for Primadonna, she said she wanted to build up audiences and for the shows to have the widest reach possible.
She said support from MANPAC, Murray Music and Drama Club, Bendigo Community Bank Pinjarra and longtime supporters Bill and Joy Boyce made "all the difference" in helping her to grow her community.
"One day I would like every single person in Mandurah to know who we are and what we do."
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
