Man charged following alleged Harvey sexual assault

Updated February 8 2023 - 4:34pm, first published 4:13pm
Police have charged a man following an alleged sexual assault in Harvey. Picture from files.

Police have charged a man over an alleged sexual assault at a park in Harvey.

