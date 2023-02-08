Man charged following alleged Harvey sexual assault

Police have charged a man over an alleged sexual assault at a park in Harvey.
The 33-year-old was charged with multiple sexual offences and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.
In the early hours of January 28, between 3am and 4am, an adult male was reportedly sexually assaulted at a park on Hayward Street.
Detectives would like to speak with two males who they believe were seen in the area at the time, running east through the park towards the train line.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au
