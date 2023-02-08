Lakelands man given 'final chance' to turn his life around

A Lakelands man who twice breached a conditional suspended imprisonment order has been given one final chance to turn his life around after avoiding prison on his appearance in Mandurah Magistrates court on Tuesday.
Matthew John Hall breached the orders by making a Facebook post referencing his ex-partner, which contravened a family violence restraining order, and he also faced a charge of obstructing public officers when they visited him in relation to that matter.
The court heard Hall posted a photo of his two children on January 14, along with a message to "tell mum to watch out for drivers", which was a breach under the conditions of his family violence restraining order.
The victim's sister saw the post and alerted her, which led to police attending Hall's Lakelands home, where they were met with defiance from Hall, who stood behind a locked screen door and said "what are you c---- doing here?" and "you've come to arrest me c----, now f--- off".
It was only after Hall's then partner unlocked the front screen door that Hall was arrested, however he tensed his arms and fists to prevent cuffs from being placed on him, which led to a tussle and an officer receiving cuts.
Hall was sentenced to a nine-month conditional suspended prison sentence last October after pleading guilty to failing to attend urine analyses and not correctly wearing an electronic tracking device.
The 38-year-old pleaded guilty to all four charges on Tuesday, however defence lawyer Alexander Smith said the Facebook post was a "cry for help" rather than an attempt to contact or intimidate his ex-partner.
The court was told Hall had not seen his two children in nearly a year.
"He was in total emotional distress and (the Facebook post) was a cry for help rather than anything more nefarious than that," Mr Smith said.
The court also heard of Hall's history of non-compliance, belligerence and aggression towards corrections officers when it came to following the requirements of his previous order.
Mr Smith said Hall was "fearful" of going to prison after he was assaulted while on remand for prior offences, and that he also felt his own needs were not being met.
"He feels his own psychological needs have never been addressed and he has been treated purely as an offender and not as a victim of crime - that is the reason for his opposition and defiance," Mr Smith said.
Mr Smith submitted that Hall be given a final chance as he was now in a better emotional state and willing to comply with any requirements, and felt if he were sent to prison he would likely reoffend.
"I don't think his complex needs would be treated in prison and if he was imprisoned I have no doubt he will be back before this court on similar issues of belligerence," Mr Smith said.
"He has had a litany of compliance issues, but I ask you use your discretion to give him another chance. He has finally gained an insight into what will happen to him."
Magistrate Leanne Atkins asked the Community Corrections Officer if it would afford Hall another chance as she was considering "sending him through those brown doors" into custody; the officer replied it would.
Ms Atkins said the report read during Hall's hearing, which lasted for more than an hour, was "one of the most detailed" she had received in "a long time", and highlighted Hall's "considerable problems" with his conduct, anger and refusal to comply.
"You think you are a victim of the system but you are a person who has broken the law... these are serious charges," she said.
Ms Atkins also said Hall should consider himself lucky to have counsel committed to providing the court with such a "detailed plea of mitigation".
Hall was fined $200 plus costs of $264.30 for each of the conditional suspended imprisonment order breaches, as well as $800 for breaching the restraining order, and another $900 and $137 in costs for obstructing public officers.
He was also resentenced to a nine-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to wear an electronic tracking device for 12 months, up from nine months, with program and supervision requirements for breaching his imprisonment order.
"If you fail to comply this time you know you're unlikely to get a second chance and will be jailed for nine months... you've already had one warning from me, you're not going to get another one," Ms Atkins said.
