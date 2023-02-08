Mandurah Mail

Matthew John Hall given another chance in Mandurah Magistrates court

Stuart Horton
By Stuart Horton
Updated February 8 2023 - 7:34pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lakelands man given 'final chance' to turn his life around

A Lakelands man who twice breached a conditional suspended imprisonment order has been given one final chance to turn his life around after avoiding prison on his appearance in Mandurah Magistrates court on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stuart Horton

Stuart Horton

Journalist - Mandurah Mail and Australian Community Media.

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.