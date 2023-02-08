Halls Head have held their nerve in a low scoring affair to win the 2022/23 Retravision Premier T20 League title defeating last season's champions in Shoalwater Bay.
In a replay of the 2021/22 grand final, Halls Head was able to confirm their place as the dominant side in the Peel Cricket Association and take home the silverware.
The event saw close to 400 spectators turn out on a Tuesday night at Peelwood Reserve, and they remained enthralled right to the last over of the match as both sides swayed the ledger back and forth with every over that was bowled.
Halls Head won the toss and had no hesitation in following their preferred plan of batting first.
Aaron Burrage and Josh Rudge went out to face the music, but with the score on 6, Rockingham-Mandurah representative Burrage was first to fall, caught on the long on boundary attempting to hit a six.
Next to fall was the prize wicket of Halls Head run machine Jack Manuel who was bowled by the eventual man of the match Charles Kunje for 6 with the score 2/19.
Very next ball, Halls Head's marquee player Chris Davenport, who led his Fremantle team to WA Premier T20 glory on Sunday, was dismissed as he popped a catch back to Kunje.
The Zimbabwean was on a hat trick but Shoalwater captain Chris D'Alessandro didn't read the script and kept the crowd waiting as he made a bowling change the next over.
Josh Rudge worked hard throughout the innings and kept the scoreboard ticking over on his way to a game-high 55 while wickets continued to fall at the other end.
Only Tim Miles was able to provide some support with a partnership of 32 before Miles fell to the canny bowling of Shoalwater's Jackson Ward for 17.
Mitch Oliver came on and bowled an outstanding spell of wrist spin with figures of 2/7 off his 4 overs including two maidens as Shoalwater squeezed Halls Head into submission.
When Kunje came back onto bowl what was to be a hat trick attempt, the crowd come to life in anticipation and the overseas star didn't let the crowd down as he was able to deceive Halls Head's Jake Wyllie to leave his crease and Seals keeper Brendan Gillian did the rest for Kunje to take a grand final hat trick.
At the end of their 20 over allotment, Halls Head were kept to 8/105 which seemed a little light at the half way point.
In reply, Shoalwater's batters were always under pressure from Halls Head's strong seam bowling attack.
Aaron Burrage was at his very best with an outstanding spell of 3/7 from 4 overs while his opening partner Scott Martin took 3/19 from the other end with an inspired effort.
Tim Miles was able to bowl with pace and fire to maintain the pressure and took 2/14.
Charles Kunje did his best to steer his Shoalwater side to victory with 34, but he continually lost partners at the other end.
Only Joey Teague was able to provide solid resistance to the relentless attack from the Halls Head bowling line up with a score of 17, but when Kunje was finally dismissed bowled by Scott Martin the final chance for Shoalwater to defend their well-earned title from last season was gone.
With one ball remaining in the innings Jackson Ward was run out and Shoalwater's reign as T20 champions was over as they were dismissed for 96.
Halls Head were crowned Retravision premier T20 League champions with their 9 run victory in what was a fitting end to another outstanding season of T20 cricket in the PCA.
