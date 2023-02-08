Mandurah Mail

Halls Head CC 8/105 defeated Shoalwater Bay CC 96 all out

By Orazio Santalucia
Updated February 8 2023 - 5:01pm, first published 12:39pm
Halls Head celebrates winning the T20 title. Picture supplied Halls Head CC.

Halls Head have held their nerve in a low scoring affair to win the 2022/23 Retravision Premier T20 League title defeating last season's champions in Shoalwater Bay.

