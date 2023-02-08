Two Mandurah sisters with a love of health and wellbeing have celebrated the one-year anniversary of their tea shop.
Tuscany, 26 and Trinity, 22 Euphemie, the owners of Sweetea in Dolphin Quay said the first year of business "flew by".
The shop, which opened in February last year, offers a colourful variety of iced tea drinks and smoothies, which are low calorie and use stevia as a sugar alternative.
They're also high in protein, can be made vegan, gluten free or caffeinated using raw guarana.
"My sister actually got me hooked onto the loaded teas, because I was never a caffeine drinker," Tuscany said.
"I had just moved back down to Mandurah, and there was nothing of the same concept that was in close distance."
The sisters jumped into the business without any experience, with Tuscany leaving her job in the real estate industry to go full time with the shop, while Trinity also takes on the behind the scenes work and is a busy mum to her three-year-old son.
Now, the two are also celebrating the opening of their second shop in Ballajura.
"It's a lot more positive and energetic compared to your standard office job sitting at a desk all day," Tuscany said.
"We're pumping music and having conversations with people," she said
Trinity said one of the highlights of the first year was their regular customers.
"Making those connections with the community and having people coming back to you is really nice, we've made some nice friends down here and I look forward to coming to work to see everyone," Trinity said.
The sisters describe running a business together as a great experience, for the most part.
"It's had its ups and downs, but it's definitely brought us closer together," Tuscany said
Both Tuscany and Trinity have been interested in health and fitness for a few years now, with Tuscany also studying her Cert III and IV in fitness.
"We give a macro breakdown so if you are into fitness and like to macro track you can put it into your app straight away," Tuscany said.
"It's open to everyone and everything can be customised," she said.
Every month the shop creates a new limited edition smoothie and tea flavour.
Coming up with new flavours and drinks comes down to trial and error, but Trinity said the customers are also a main source of inspiration, inventing new combinations which had the potential to hit the menu and be named after them.
"A customer will be like 'Can I mix this and this?' and you're like 'Sure!' and then 'Oh my gosh this is absolutely great, next month, everyone's going to be having that'," Trinity said.
Their favourite drinks are always changing, but shared their go-to orders.
"My personal favourite is actually a limited edition one, it's peach, lychee and sour, I love it," Trinity said.
"I really like the Ice Ice Baby which tastes like coke bottle lollies. To this day, I still just can't get over how it literally just tastes like a lolly has been blended up but there's no sugar in there. That's my favorite," Tuscany said.
