A Dawesville man who was in possession of an unlicensed sawn off shotgun with its serial identification removed was lucky to avoid being sent to prison after appearing in Mandurah Magistrates court on Tuesday.
Joshua Blade Roper, 22, pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm with circumstances of aggravation after he was arrested on December 28 when police pulled over and searched the car he was travelling in as a passenger.
Evidence tendered to court said the search turned up a Miroku MK10 12-gauge double barreled shotgun, which was wrapped in plastic and concealed in a sheet, which had had its serial number ground off so as not to be identifiable.
Roper admitted to police he had handled the gun and even directed them to photos of him holding it when they searched his phone, however he denied knowing the barrel had been altered, or of even knowing what a sawn off shotgun was.
Magistrate Leanne Atkins said she found that revelation difficult to believe and had the hearing stood down so Roper and duty lawyer Vanessa Pullella could discuss whether or not his declaration was an honest one, as it would likely affect the sentencing outcome.
Ms Atkins said with the prevalence of that sort of weapon within movies and other media it was hard to believe Roper was ignorant of what it was, warning him "I wasn't born yesterday".
However, upon resumption Ms Pullella maintained Roper had no idea know what a sawn off shotgun was nor that he was aware the gun he held had a sawn off barrel, as it wasn't his and was the first time he had ever handled a weapon.
She also said Roper didn't quite realise the seriousness of the situation he was facing given the maximum penalties in place for his offending.
Ms Atkins told Roper had his hearing gone to a higher court he could be facing seven years imprisonment or a $12,000 fine, however as it still carried a maximum three years imprisonment at the magistrate level she requested the Community Corrections Officer conduct a pre-sentence report.
The officer concluded Roper had "impulsivity in decision making" and deemed him unsuitable for an order, which left Ms Atkins considering a term of imprisonment.
Ms Atkins reiterated that she found it "hard to believe" Roper had "not seen films with sawn off shotguns" or that he "didn't know what they look like".
She sentenced him to seven months in prison, conditionally suspended for 12 months, with supervision and program requirements, and order he pay court costs of $137.
