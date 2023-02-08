Mandurah Mail

Joshua Blade Roper, 22, receives seven-month prison term, suspended for 12 months, for being in possession of a sawn off shotgun with serial number removed

Stuart Horton
By Stuart Horton
Updated February 8 2023 - 7:33pm, first published 7:00pm
A Dawesville man who was in possession of an unlicensed sawn off shotgun with its serial identification removed was lucky to avoid being sent to prison after appearing in Mandurah Magistrates court on Tuesday.

