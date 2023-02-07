Mandurah Mail

Mandurah police investigate alleged theft from car dealership

Updated February 7 2023 - 6:22pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police believe the man pictured may be able to assist with their investigation into an alleged vehicle theft. Picture from WA Police.

Police are looking for a man they believe can assist with their investigation into an alleged vehicle theft from a Mandurah car dealership.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.