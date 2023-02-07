Mandurah police investigate alleged theft from car dealership

Police are looking for a man they believe can assist with their investigation into an alleged vehicle theft from a Mandurah car dealership.
At about 9.10am on Wednesday, February 1, a man visited a car dealership on Rafferty Road where he was given a test drive of a Holden Commodore sedan with the registration 1DFG238.
When the dealership employee got out of the car after the test drive, it is alleged the man drove away.
Police believe the man in the above picture may be able to assist them with their investigation.
He is depicted as being aged in his early to mid-30s, about 180cm tall, of solid build, with short brown hair and a goatee beard.
Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au
