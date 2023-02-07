Comment: Commission is kicking goals for Peel region

With school having started and the summer holidays sadly in the rear-view mirror, most of us are returning to the rhythm of the working week and the routines that follow the calendar year. At the Commission, we are no different. The office and professional staff continue to focus on delivering on our strategy and kicking goals for the region.
To start our look ahead for 2023, we are pleased to welcome MP Don Punch as our new Regional Development Minister, following Alannah MacTiernan's retirement from State Parliament at the end of 2022.
MP Don Punch is the Minister for Regional Development; Disability Services; Fisheries; Seniors, and Ageing and is the local member for Bunbury.
Minister Punch brings excellent insight into regional priorities and strategy, having started his career in community services working throughout regional WA, followed by a remarkable 18 years as the chief executive of the South West Development Commission, where he handled many aspects of the region's social and economic development.
The Commission looks forward to working with Minister Punch and collaboratively across all levels of government to champion Peel projects and initiatives and continue to supply strategic insights on regional needs and priorities in the Peel.
This year, the Commission will continue supporting the administration and stakeholder management of Peel's 2021 election commitments, including six significant projects and 83 smaller ones.
The delivery of these state government projects strengthens our communities, creates jobs, grows tourism, and supports economic diversification in the Peel. I would also like to acknowledge the collaborative approach of our local government areas and regional stakeholders for their work in delivering these projects. Here are a few currently underway.
The Waroona Community Precinct development will transform the town centre into an inclusive area with excellent amenities and features. The project will leverage the proximity to the South West Highway to attract passing travellers and encourage them to stop and stay, increasing business and tourism activity in the town.
The Ravenswood Community Centre project will serve the community's immediate needs with a 200sqm modular building providing a central hub and activity space for residents.
The growing popularity of trail tourism is another significant opportunity for economic growth in the Peel, not to mention the opportunity for residents to get outside and enjoy our diverse natural environment.
The Commission facilitated state government funding based on the Peel tourism infrastructure strategy to support several regional trail projects providing amenity and service improvements at Drakesbrook Weir, developing shared-use trails in the City of Mandurah, and enhancing trails at the Thrombolites.
The development at Yalgorup National Park will deliver accommodation options (camping), beach access and amenities and walking and cycle tracks.
