Comment: Commission is kicking goals for Peel region

By David Doepel
Updated February 8 2023 - 1:38pm, first published February 7 2023 - 1:01pm
David Doepel. Picture is file image

With school having started and the summer holidays sadly in the rear-view mirror, most of us are returning to the rhythm of the working week and the routines that follow the calendar year. At the Commission, we are no different. The office and professional staff continue to focus on delivering on our strategy and kicking goals for the region.

