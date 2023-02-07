Mandurah Mail

Shire of Murray comms officer Brooke Hancock nominated in WA Young Achiever Awards.

Perri Polson
By Perri Polson
Updated February 8 2023 - 3:46pm, first published February 7 2023 - 12:30pm
Brooke Hancock. Picture is supplied.

A young Mandurah woman has been nominated for the 2023 7NEWS Young Achiever Awards for Western Australia, for her work in strengthening the connection between council and residents.

Local News

