A young Mandurah woman has been nominated for the 2023 7NEWS Young Achiever Awards for Western Australia, for her work in strengthening the connection between council and residents.
Brooke Hancock, 22, is the communications and marketing officer with the Shire of Murray.
Nominated by her manager, Jamie Wilkinson, Brooke is recognised for transforming the way the shire communicates with its residents.
When she started at the Shire of Murray a year ago, she immediately noticed a gap in communication between the Shire and residents.
"Our biggest goal was to show everyone that we're on the same team," Brooke said
"There are so many people here who are working really hard for community, so we wanted to show what they're doing every day."
Jamie described Brooke as having created 'bridges between virtual communities', and bringing 'forgotten about' communities into the spotlight, namely the Murray District Historical Society.
Brooke is described as being "more on the introverted side", but this doesn't stop her from getting out into the community and making face-to-face connections.
"It's different in a work sense when you've got a job to do, and a purpose, but it can be difficult at times," she said.
Brooke said she's been told from those close to her that she has a wisdom and maturity beyond her years.
"I've been surrounded by a lot of great mentors in my life, I've always been surrounded by older women and older people who have really guided me.
"Jamie is always looking out for me and pushing me to do more."
Growing up in Mandurah saw her picking up Tourism and Event Management as a major in her Communications degree, understanding the importance of tourism in the region.
She said she was interested in public relations, but wanted to keep her career options open.
"I definitely thought I might see myself moving to Perth, so I picked a degree to study that was pretty broad.
"I wasn't too certain of what I wanted to do, I didn't have a specific job in mind.
"All my family and friends are down here. I did work in the city for for a little bit and found myself just wanting to be closer to home and to stay down in this area. I really just love it."
Winners of the WA Young Achievers award will be announced at an Awards Gala Presentation Dinner on Friday, March 31.
"I'm very, very grateful to be nominated.
"I wouldn't be necessarily putting myself forward for these kind of things, so I'm really grateful to have people that believe in me and trust me and can push me to make this kind of progress in my professional life."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.