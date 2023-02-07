Mandurah Mail

Unknown species of shark bumped jet ski at 7.40am this morning about 150m offshore of Silver Sands beach

Updated February 7 2023 - 1:57pm, first published 11:53am
Fourth Groyne Surf Break has been closed after a shark bumped a jet ski at about 7.40am this morning. File picture.

Update - 10.54am

