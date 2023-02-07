Update - 10.54am
DPIRD has amended statements about the incident involving a jet ski and has advised the shark interaction involved a surf ski instead.
Previous -
A shark warning has been issued for Fourth Groyne Surf Break in Silver Sands after a shark bumped a jet ski offshore this morning.
Members of the Mandurah Surf Life Saving Club reported the incident at about 7.40am this morning after a medium, unknown species of shark bumped a jet ski about 150m offshore near the Fourth Groyne in Silver Sands.
Fourth Groyne Surf Break has now been closed by the City of Mandurah as a precaution and fisheries officers are monitoring the area.
Members of the public are advised to adhere to beach closure signs and to follow advice from city rangers, Parks and Wildlife Service officers or Surf Life Saving WA.
If you see a shark, report it to Water Police on 9442 8600.
