UPDATE: 6.30pm
DFES says the plane left Busselton-Margaret River Airport, not Bunbury Airport.
PREVIOUSLY: 6.20pm
A water bombing plane has crashed while fighting bushfires in the forest between Ravensthorpe and Hopetoun in WA.
DFES says the large air tanker crashed at about 4.15pm on Monday in the Fitzgerald National Park.
The aircraft - a Boeing 737-3 - is believed to have departed Bunbury at 3.25pm, according to police.
The two pilots on board were retrieved from the crash site by helicopter and airlifted to Ravensthorpe Airport.
Both survived the crash with minor injuries and were conveyed to hospital via St John Ambulance WA.
Officers will attend the crash site when possible to conduct an investigation.
