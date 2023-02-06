Mandurah Mail

Lights go out in 79th minute, but Mandurah City declared victors as they led 4-0 as darkness fell

Stuart Horton
By Stuart Horton
Updated February 6 2023 - 7:48pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mandurah City opened their 2023 season with a big 4-0 win over Curtin University. Stock image.

Mandurah City has kicked off its 2023 season in style with a 4-0 win over Curtin University in their opening State League Night Series Group C clash at Hartfield Park Recreation Centre, Forrestfield last Friday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stuart Horton

Stuart Horton

Journalist - Mandurah Mail and Australian Community Media.

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.