Mandurah City has kicked off its 2023 season in style with a 4-0 win over Curtin University in their opening State League Night Series Group C clash at Hartfield Park Recreation Centre, Forrestfield last Friday night.
It wasn't all smooth sailing on the evening, however, as the venue's lights went out in the 79th minute, causing it to be called in City's favour in the darkness thanks to doubles from player/manager John Baird and forward Hamish Van Dieken.
City took the lead through Baird, who tucked away a penalty in the 15th minute, before Van Dieken scored almost immediately after.
The blonde-haired front man added his second in the 28th minute, before the scoring was bookended by Baird, who again found the net from the penalty spot in the 37th minute.
The match descended into farce when the lights went out at Hartfield Park with 11 minutes remaining, however City's lead was too large to be overturned and they were declared victors.
The win sees City sit atop Group C after the opening fixtures thanks to a 1-1 draw in the other game between Forrestfield United and Canning City.
The Dolphins play Forrestfield United this Friday, with the fixture kicking off at 5pm at Hartfield Park.
