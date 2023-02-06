Romance is in the air this Valentine's Day at Mercy Place in Mandurah with residents and staff helping celebrate the long-lasting marriages of two of its couples.
Residents Kingsley and Lenore Bremner, alongside Mark and Eva Levis, will celebrate Valentine's Day side-by-side, as they have done for more than six and seven decades respectively.
Lenore grew up in Subiaco while Kingsley is from Benalla, Victoria.
After courting for five years, the two were married on January 14 1956 at the Methodist Church in Subiaco, during what Kingsley recalls was a 14-day heatwave.
"We courted for several years before getting married as we met whilst I was in the army," Mr Bremner said.
They went on to have four children - one boy and three girls, two of which are twins - and now have six grandchildren and two great grandsons, with the youngest being just ten months old.
"We have been very fortunate in our lives and were blessed to have four happy and healthy children," Ms Bremner said.
"Today we are very proud of our children, grandchildren and great, grandchildren. We are extremely lucky to have such a wonderful family," she said.
Similarly, fellow Mercy Place Mandurah couple Mark Levis and his wife Eva have been together ever since their eyes met across a dance floor in 1950.
The couple, who were both born in the Goldfields, celebrated 70 years of marriage last year and readily admit that their happy union has centred on always communicating well and making sure they give and take.
"I've always been deeply in love with Eva and have had a feeling that I was actually put in this world to protect and look after her," Mr Levis said.
"We've shared everything and have always talked things through, and whilst we've certainly had disagreements during our marriage, we've always believed in discussing our problems and have always trusted each other," he said.
Mercy Place Mandurah service manager Simone Baxter said both couples epitomise what Valentine's Day is all about - having true commitment and respect for each other, as well as love.
"Both Kingsley and Lenore and Mark and Eva remain devoted to each other after many decades of marriage and it is wonderful to see," Ms Baxter said.
"We will be making Valentine's Day extra special this year, as we celebrate both couples and their continuing love for each other, as well as ensuring all of our residents can take a trip down memory lane to reminisce about the true loves in their own lives."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.