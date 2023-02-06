Mandurah Mail

Two couples at Mercy Place Mandurah will celebrate Valentine's Day together

Updated February 6 2023 - 6:58pm, first published 6:06pm
Mercy Place residents Lenore and Kingsley Bremner will celebrate Valentine's day side by side as they have for the past six decades. Picture is supplied.

Romance is in the air this Valentine's Day at Mercy Place in Mandurah with residents and staff helping celebrate the long-lasting marriages of two of its couples.

