John Burdon, 47, granted bail following Mandurah boat crash

By Stuart Horton and Samantha Ferguson
Updated February 6 2023 - 7:13pm, first published 5:36pm
John Burdon will next appear at Stirling Gardens Magistrates Court. Picture by Stuart Horton.

The husband of a 54-year-old woman who was killed alongside her best friend in a boat crash on Mandurah's estuary has been charged with two counts of manslaughter following the incident.

