John Burdon, 47, granted bail following Mandurah boat crash

The husband of a 54-year-old woman who was killed alongside her best friend in a boat crash on Mandurah's estuary has been charged with two counts of manslaughter following the incident.
John Phillip Burdon, 47, was allegedly driving the boat when it crashed into a red navigation marker, throwing Mr Burdon's wife Debbie Burdon and longtime friend Kylie Bazzo overboard.
The women were unable to be revived.
Burdon appeared today before Mandurah Magistrates Court in police custody, his walking assisted by crutches.
Burdon, who was also injured during the crash, was wearing black track shorts and a grey shirt as his lawyer Michael Tudori appeared via phone.
Police did not oppose bail, and Burdon was granted bail with $100,000 personal undertaking and $100,000 surety.
Burdon is required to surrender his passport, is not permitted to leave WA and must reside at his Halls Head address.
The prosecution initially proposed reporting conditions where Burdon was required to check in with police, but Mr Tudori said his client still required medical attention and was hoping to return to his FIFO job upon recovery.
The prosecution accepted that bail would move forward without reporting conditions.
Burdon was remanded until February 22, when he will appear at Stirling Gardens Magistrates Court for a mention.
