Mandurah Mail

Man charged with manslaughter following Mandurah boat crash

Updated February 6 2023 - 4:55pm, first published 4:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A man will appear before Mandurah Magistrates Court today facing two charges of manslaughter. Picture from files.

A 47-year-old Halls Head man has been charged with manslaughter following a boat crash that killed two people on the Mandurah estuary in late January.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.