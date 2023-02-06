Man charged with manslaughter following Mandurah boat crash

A 47-year-old Halls Head man has been charged with manslaughter following a boat crash that killed two people on the Mandurah estuary in late January.
The crash occurred at about 10pm on January 21, when four passengers, including 54-year-old Deborah Burdon and 52-year-old Kylie Bazzo, and two men, were out on the water.
The boat collided with a red post marker, throwing Ms Burdon and Ms Bazzo overboard.
Both women were unable to be revived.
The man was charged with two counts of manslaughter and is first due to appear in Mandurah Magistrates Court today, February 6.
