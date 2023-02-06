Mandurah Mail

City of Mandurah officers will be available at dates in February to seek feedback on a new Community Safety Strategy

Updated February 6 2023 - 5:01pm, first published 5:00pm
Community feedback sought on new safety strategy

Residents will be able to engage with the City of Mandurah and give their thoughts on the next Community Safety Strategy over the coming weeks thanks to a series of pop-up community sessions throughout the city.

