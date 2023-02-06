Community feedback sought on new safety strategy

Residents will be able to engage with the City of Mandurah and give their thoughts on the next Community Safety Strategy over the coming weeks thanks to a series of pop-up community sessions throughout the city.
A new strategy will be developed to ensure a safe and connected community for Mandurah residents and visitors, and will build upon goals and achievements made in previous community strategies.
Every Mandurah resident is encouraged to share their ideas about what they believe are important focus areas when it comes to community safety.
The city's Community Development team will be available at Lakelands Shopping Centre on Saturday, February 11 between 9am-12pm; at Mandurah Forum on Saturday, February 11 from 1pm-4pm; at Halls Head Central on Saturday, February 18 from 9am-12pm; and Miami Plaza Falcon on Saturday, February 18 from 1pm-4pm.
A survey is available online for those who can't attend a community session.
