Mandurah Mail

'We are making a difference': Research shows link between arts and wellbeing

Samantha Ferguson
By Samantha Ferguson
Updated February 10 2023 - 6:18pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Guest artists ran workshops to teach a variety of different artforms to participants. Picture by MANPAC.

Research conducted by WA academics has shown that the Mandurah Performing Arts Centre's 'The Art of Wellbeing' project has substantially improved the mental and physical health of its participants.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Ferguson

Samantha Ferguson

Journalist

Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.