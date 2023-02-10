Research conducted by WA academics has shown that the Mandurah Performing Arts Centre's 'The Art of Wellbeing' project has substantially improved the mental and physical health of its participants.
The 26-week-program funded by Lotterywest delivered a series of weekly 'Creative Café' workshops to 53 Mandurah locals to assess the impact of the arts on a person's overall wellbeing.
Of the 53 people referred to the program by healthcare providers, practitioners and other avenues, 50 agreed to take part in an evaluation led by UWA's director of the Centre for Arts, Mental Health and Wellbeing Dr Christina Davies.
Painting, sewing, pottery, journalling, mosaics, creative writing and seated dance were among the activities included in the Creative Café.
MANPAC community engagement coordinator Mark Labrow and head of creative development and programming Alison Pinder first came up with the idea after the conclusion of their intergenerational project 'The Art of Connection'.
"In the UK where I'm from there's a lot of research into this. I worked on studies like this myself... myself and Ali thought we would love to prove that we, that the arts, make a different in people's lives," Mr Labrow told the Mail.
"We know it does - but we wanted to have a study that proves we are making a difference."
Mr Labrow and Ms Pinder brainstormed ideas and reached out to Dr Davies, a multi-award winning researcher specialising in the arts and health.
Next was the task to organise creatives to help with workshops, and have a range of participants referred to the program.
For the 26 weeks of the program, participants blossomed from apprehensive to engaged and thriving, learning a whole range of artistic skills and forming friendships.
"Seeing participants grow in confidence and network, stepping out of their comfort zones, it was amazing."
One participant with a special knack and love for painting even ended up exhibiting in MANPAC's 9x5 community gallery.
"It was incredible to see somebody progressing that way - somebody who trusted the process and said yes and ended up exhibiting their work."
Mr Labrow said the project wasn't about having any art experience - in fact, a number of participants had no previous arts experience.
"I remember Dr Davies said 'you don't have to be good at the arts for art to be good for you', it's a really good way of describing to people what the arts can do," he said.
Research results showed the program increased participant happiness by 96 per cent and confidence and self esteem by 87 percent.
Significantly more participants felt happy after a workshop (94 percent) compared with a baseline 42 percent or before a workshop 58 percent.
All practitioners and family members agreed the program had a positive impact on participant mental health and social health, while 67 percent of practitioners and family thought the program improved the physical health of participants.
Mr Labrow said MANPAC was becoming more and more conscious on the impact of the arts on the wellbeing of the community, and was looking to sustain projects like this and build on research to give people access to the arts every week.
For the full research results, visit the MANPAC website.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
