Stallholders sought for the 2023 LiveLighter Pinjarra Festival

The Shire of Murray's biggest public event of the year, the LiveLighter Pinjarra Festival returns in 2023.
Set once again in the beautiful grounds of the iconic Edenvale Heritage Precinct, Murray's biggest event takes place on Saturday, June 3 and Sunday, June 4 during the WA Day long weekend.
Applications are now open for market and food stall holders, entertainers and volunteers to submit expressions of interest to attend.
Shire President Cr. David Bolt said, "The Pinjarra Festival is our biggest event of the year. In 2022 we saw more than 20,000 attendees enjoy the weekend with people coming from across the State."
"The event brings the community together to celebrate life in Murray, and provides hugely important economic activity that helps to sustain our local businesses and communities for the year."
If you'd like to be involved in this year's event, complete the application form at www.pinjarrafestival.com.au
Applications close on Monday, March 15.
