As there is a lot of focus on boating and boating facilities in Mandurah at the moment, many boaties in the Falcon/Halls Head area have been trying to get authorities to do maintenance on the Novara boat ramp.
It is not only unusable and shallow, it's unsafe.
I helped a fellow ramp user last week to get his boat out as his vehicle, slipped in the buildup of weed on the ramp and ended up in the water.
It is unusable and downright dangerous. Public boat ramps in Mandurah are busy at most times and in holiday times boaters are queued up, with short tempers coming to the fore.
Authorities are fully aware of this problem but are doing nothing to remedy it.
If the majority of Aussies wish to keep Australia Day then we have some challenges ahead.
It's not only sad but also terrible to see protests held on what is supposed to be a day for all of us to stand together and be proud, even though we are from all corners of the earth, to be united as one. Even new migrants to Australia choose this day to become Australians through citizenship. So let's be honest, if the date was changed for next year would this bring us all closer together to celebrate and no protests? I sincerely hope so. Our world is in a very dangerous situation at present with Putin threatening nuclear revenge, our weather pattern is changing throughout the world and we don't really know what China is planning. I would suggest fixing the date and putting the Indigenous flag onto the Australian flag to really show we are united as one. This may be the right move in these touchy times. It's worth a go.
Profits before People Inc. (aka federal and state government departments) are the primary cause of ramping, no matter where you live.
When governments and hospitals combine to rip off the community by purchasing injections from criminal pharmaceutical companies and force them on us, what else can you expect?
Australia's excess mortality rate has climbed from around 2% pre-vax to 20% post-vax and it is going to rise steeply over the next 12 months.
I checked the Pfizer jab clinical trial report released back in 2020 and most, if not all, the current medical catastrophes were listed as adverse reactions in it. Doctors are now faced with rampant cancer admissions, many of them rapidly frog-leaping to stage four, virtually irremediable conditions.
Wake up.
Nice things can and do happen.Thank you Sue from Dawesville.
I inadvertently dropped a very important letter at the Mandurah Forum. My name and address was attached. Sue realised the value and took it upon herself and returned it to my home address. I did not have the opportunity to thank you personally. I wish you well.
Opinions and letters published do not reflect the views of the editor or the publisher. The Mandurah Mail reserves the right to edit letters before publishing them. Should any person wish to challenge the contents of any letter or opinion, they should put their argument in writing. Send your letter to editor@mandurah mail.com.au
Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
