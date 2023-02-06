It's not only sad but also terrible to see protests held on what is supposed to be a day for all of us to stand together and be proud, even though we are from all corners of the earth, to be united as one. Even new migrants to Australia choose this day to become Australians through citizenship. So let's be honest, if the date was changed for next year would this bring us all closer together to celebrate and no protests? I sincerely hope so. Our world is in a very dangerous situation at present with Putin threatening nuclear revenge, our weather pattern is changing throughout the world and we don't really know what China is planning. I would suggest fixing the date and putting the Indigenous flag onto the Australian flag to really show we are united as one. This may be the right move in these touchy times. It's worth a go.

