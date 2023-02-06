Mariners bats find form to post impressive total against Midland-Guildford

Rockingham-Mandurah's bats have returned to form following an impressive day one effort against the second-placed Midland-Guildford, setting the Swans a competitive total to chase at Lark Hill.
After a less-than-stellar effort with the bat in their first outings of 2023 - 132 against Joondalup and 142 at Melville - the Mariners hit back against an attack that includes WA representative David Moody and Justin Kandiah, one of the WACA Premier Grade's leading wicket takers, to post 6/279 from 90 overs.
Winning the toss, the Mariners chose to bat in scorching conditions, and by the close of play that decision had paid off handsomely as they posted their biggest total since November 26, when they finished on 2/329 in their win over Mt Lawley.
Teague Wyllie and Corey Wasley both made good starts to their innings, however both would have been disappointed not to capitalise and go on to make a big score, with Wyllie the first wicket of the day when he was trapped in front by Zac Howard for 26.
Wasley fell with the score on 66 having made 25, including five boundaries, before he was caught behind by Max Bittner off Moody, which brought Englishman George Bell to the crease.
Bell has had a lean run by his standards since making 59 against Fremantle on December 10 - has made starts among scores of 10 and 2 - but here he returned to form with a patient 78 from 142 deliveries, and was the pillar around which the Mariners' innings was built.
After arriving at the wicket at 2/66, Bell would be the final man dismissed with the score on 229, with his near-four-hour-stay at the crease including eight boundaries.
He was well supported by Mitchell Oliver (39 from 138 deliveries), Cooper Dehring (33) and Wesley Steele (45 not out), with the latter two combining with Bell in partnerships of greater than 50.
When Bell was finally dismissed half an hour from stumps, caught behind by Bittner off Moody, Jay Collard (20 not out) combined with Steele to put on a further 50 runs and push the total to 6/279.
Moody (2/35) and Kandiah (2/58) were the only multiple wicket-takers for the Swans, while the Mariners particularly punished Howard (1/117 from 33 overs).
Day two starts at 11.40am on Saturday at Lark Hill, with the visitors needing to score at just better than three an over to chase down the Mariners' total in what is forecast to be much cooler and cloudier conditions for the home side's bowlers.
The Mariners second XI face a nervy chase in their own clash with Midland-Guildford, after bowling out the Swans for 142 in 48 overs thanks largely to Sumit Yadav's 5/21.
However, Rockingham-Manudrah is 6/84 in response, still 59 runs short of victory with just four wickets to play with.
The Mariners' thirds were skittled for just 106 in their match-up, while the fourths will be chasing 261 for victory on day two of their contest.
