Rockingham-Mandurah finish day one of two-day clash against the Swans on 6/279 thanks to George Bell's 78

Stuart Horton
By Stuart Horton
Updated February 6 2023 - 4:05pm, first published 12:30pm
Mariners bats find form to post impressive total against Midland-Guildford

Rockingham-Mandurah's bats have returned to form following an impressive day one effort against the second-placed Midland-Guildford, setting the Swans a competitive total to chase at Lark Hill.

