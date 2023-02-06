The family of a teenage girl tragically killed by a shark in the Swan River this weekend has remembered her as "beautiful and loving".
Stella Berry was at the Swan River in North Fremantle with friends on the afternoon of Saturday, February 4, when she jumped in for a swim.
Once in the water she was attacked by a shark and onlookers moved quickly to get the 16-year-old back onto land.
Emergency services and friends tried to revive her, but due to the extent of her injuries, she died at the scene.
Stella's parents Matt and Sophie released a statement thanking the community and their loved ones for support, calling Stella a vibrant and happy girl who was a "loving big sister".
"She had an infectious laugh which we couldn't help laughing at too when we heard it," they said.
"Our thoughts are with Stella's many friends at this time."
Police have asked anyone who witnessed the event to contact them.
Detectives will prepare a report for the coroner.
