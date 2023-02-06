Mandurah Mail

Stella Berry remembered as 'beautiful and loving' after shark attack tragedy

Updated February 6 2023 - 1:06pm, first published 12:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stella Berry's family has remembered her as a loving and beautiful girl and big sister after she was tragically killed by a shark. Picture supplied.

The family of a teenage girl tragically killed by a shark in the Swan River this weekend has remembered her as "beautiful and loving".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.