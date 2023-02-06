Students from Pinjarra Primary School have honoured the late Queen Elizabeth II with a garden restoration and by planting a tree.
The school held the official opening of the Queen's garden in mid December thanks to a Commonwealth grant.
"It was a proud moment in Pinjarra Primary School's history to have this opportunity to honour the late Queen with the restoration of this garden," deputy principal Lea Tunbridge said.
Students were involved in the process of creating the garden, which included designing plans, preparing the garden bed and planting the tree and surrounding plants, as well as the on-going maintenance of the garden.
Shire of Murray president David Bolt, Member for Murray-Wellington Robyn Clarke and Canning MP Andrew Hastie also attended the opening.
