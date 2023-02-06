Poppy the Toy Poodle reunited with family thanks to tips from Peel community

After an arduous week of tears and searching through unfamiliar bushland in the Peel, Jordyn Lee and Julian Aguila have been reunited with their missing Toy Poodle Poppy.
Poppy first went missing on Friday, January 27, while Jordyn and Julian were camping with friends at Preston Beach.
What followed was tears, days of searching and a community rallying behind two worried pet-parents.
Jordyn said there was "not a dry eye in the room" when Poppy was found on February 5.
"I got three calls/texts in the morning saying that Poppy had been sighted at Footprints Café," she said.
"One of the residents there tried to grab her - Poppy was frightened of this and bolted into the bush."
Encouraged by the sighting, Jordyn and Julian raced down to the area for 2-3 hours to search, alongside a local, Nat, who walked her dog in the area.
After a few hours, Nat needed to return home, but on the way she turned onto Surf Street and spotted Poppy.
Julian happened to be at the end of the same street and spotted Poppy at the same time - he got out of the car, remained calm and got down onto his knees in the gravel.
"He said 'come here, Poppy, good girl', over and over, and eventually she walked towards him and Julian picked her up," Jordyn said.
"That's when I ran over and saw that Poppy was finally in our arms. It was a very emotional moment. We were all so shocked and couldn't believe she was found alive."
Jordyn and Julian took Poppy to the vet where she was given a six hour drip to keep her hydration levels, and shaved to combat matted hair, prickles and ticks.
Jordyn thanked the community for their support and tips which led to Poppy returning home safe.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
