Mandurah police search for 22yo Georgia Hein

By Daniela Cooper
Updated February 3 2023 - 4:46pm, first published 4:36pm
Police search for 22yo woman and urge public not to approach

Officers from the Mandurah Detectives Rapid High Harm Offenders Response team are urgently seeking information regarding the whereabouts of 22-year-old Georgia Hein, who they believe can help them with their investigation relating to several serious offences.

