Police search for 22yo woman and urge public not to approach

Officers from the Mandurah Detectives Rapid High Harm Offenders Response team are urgently seeking information regarding the whereabouts of 22-year-old Georgia Hein, who they believe can help them with their investigation relating to several serious offences.
Ms Hein is described as being about 170cms tall, with a slim build, blonde hair and brown eyes.
She is known to frequent the suburbs of Cannington, Fremantle, Mandurah and Perth.
Police say she may behave in an unpredictable manner and if sighted, members of the public should not approach her but contact police immediately on 131 444.
Anyone with information regarding Ms. HEIN'S whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au.
Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
