House of the Week | Make the tree change

BED 3 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
This gorgeous property is set on over half an acre, with a huge wraparound veranda and outdoor entertaining area overlooking natural bushland. The home itself features three large bedrooms and two bathrooms, a large and functional kitchen with plenty of storage and bench space, as well as a designated dining area and family sized lounge area.
The main bedroom features a large walk in robe and ensuite. In the guest wing, you will find two more queen sized bedrooms each with built in robes.
Outside you will find a large powered workshop that features a large enough space for added parking plus a purpose built undercover area for your caravan and/or boat to be stored.
Waroona has become a popular weekend retreat and is noted for the water skiing on the Waroona Dam, trout and marron (fresh water crayfish) fishing, swimming and bushwalking. Waroona boasts many cafes, an art gallery, golf course, the Drakesbrook weir, and the annual Waroona show.
Whether you enjoy pottering in the gorgeous garden, entertaining on your alfresco, nature spotting from the veranda, tinkering in the shed, cooking in the generous kitchen, telling stories by the fire pit, or relaxing in the lounge, this home has something for all members of the family.
