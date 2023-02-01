More than 830 Alcoa employees have devoted their time supporting 90 community groups and charities in the Kwinana, Peel and Upper South West areas.
Employees from Alcoa's Pinjarra alumina refinery and Huntly bauxite mine devoted their time to a number of local groups, including Mandurah Joey Marsupial Care, Pinjarra Lions Club and Pinjarra Cricket Club.
From busy bees at schools through to re-vegetating public spaces, employees completed about 3,500 volunteer hours in the past year.
In some instances, the volunteering efforts also came with financial support.
Through the Alcoans Coming Together in our Neighbourhood (ACTION) program, the company matched employees' volunteering effort with a $3,000 grant.
In 2022, the ACTION program resulted in $141,00 in grants being awarded to 47 groups.
Employee volunteering supports local communities near Alcoa's bauxite mine and alumina refinery in the Kwinana, Peel and Upper South West areas of Western Australia, as well as operations in Portland, Victoria.
In 2021, the company contributed $4.8 million in total toward community initiatives and activities.
Alcoa corporate affairs director Jodie Read thanked employees for their volunteering efforts and community spirit.
"Alcoa is proud to be an engaged and supportive partner in our neighbouring communities and we encourage and support our employees to also be active community members," Ms Read said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.