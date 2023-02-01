Mandurah Mail

Alcoa's employee volunteering program supporting local community

Updated February 1 2023 - 6:43pm, first published 6:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alcoa employee Elise Mills volunteered with Mandurah Joey Marsupial Care. Picture is supplied.

More than 830 Alcoa employees have devoted their time supporting 90 community groups and charities in the Kwinana, Peel and Upper South West areas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.