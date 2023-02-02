Local businessman Cliff Kearns is the sole nominee for the position of Mandurah Basketball Association president after the organisation renewed calls for nominees in the wake of its board resigning en masse last month.
Prior to the board resigning, former president Adam Ahern and inaugural Mandurah Magic women's captain Brooke Burns had nominated for the position, however Mr Ahern resigned from his post and withdrew his candidacy on December 16, and Ms Burns has not re-nominated after the temporary board called for new nominations last month.
Mr Kearns, who owns and operates Mandurah Building By Design and Cachet Homes, runs unopposed for the top seat on the board, with seven other positions to be filled at the club's February 27 Annual General Meeting.
Ms Burns was elected the temporary board's Chair of Board Meetings at an emergency board meeting on January 13, however she won't contest for the position despite previously nominating.
In a statement to the Mail, Ms Burns said she would always have the best interests of the MBA in her heart and was delighted someone of Mr Kearns' experience and business acumen had nominated for the role.
"The club has received nominations for the board from quality members of our community and is in great hands moving forward," her statement said.
"This allows me to focus on my career beyond basketball and to give my care and attention to my family following the passing of my most amazing mum late last year.
"I look forward to supporting the board and all members of our association in any way I can as they move towards a bright and exciting future for our club."
Along with president, the positions of vice president, development director, domestic director, relations director, junior representative director, SBL/NBL1 director and community development director are vacant.
The club renewed calls for nominations after Jason Kyle, Matt Ballantyne, Aaron Chieng, Aidan Fialho, Adam Eaton, Amanda Tongue and Katrina Russell-Barr resigned from their board positions.
There is one nominee each for vice president, development director, domestic director, relations director, SBL/NBL1 director and community development director, while two people have nominated for junior representative director, including Mr Eaton, who held the role until he resigned from the board in December.
"I will continue to offer all I can to help build the club for the benefit of, and with direction from, the members, regardless of whether my nomination is successful," his nomination read.
The club will host its AGM on Monday, February 27 after previously setting meeting dates for October 26, November 23, December 21 and February 15.
With regards to pushing the AGM back from the February 15, an MBA statement to the Mail said a letter from the Commissioner of Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety/Consumer Protection addressed to the previous board, dated January 10, informed they had set the date without providing the legislatively required notices to club members, as outlined in the club's own constitution, and therefore couldn't hold a meeting on that date.
"The caretaker board (appointed January 13) has worked with the assistance and advice from both Basketball WA and DMIRS to provide all AGM required notifications within the required timeframe as directed by the Commissioner," the statement said.
"The caretaker board has received wonderful support from our Mandurah basketball family (members) so far, and we're really excited about the future!"
