Mandurah Mail

Local businessman Cliff Kearns is sole nominee for presidency with former women's captain Brooke Burns withdrawing candidacy

Stuart Horton
By Stuart Horton
Updated February 2 2023 - 6:51pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cliff Kearns, seen her posing with then-Magic players Jaide Britton, Casey Mihovilovich and Olivia Bassett-Scarfe, plus daughter Evie, in 2019. Picture from Mandurah Mail archives.

Local businessman Cliff Kearns is the sole nominee for the position of Mandurah Basketball Association president after the organisation renewed calls for nominees in the wake of its board resigning en masse last month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stuart Horton

Stuart Horton

Journalist - Mandurah Mail and Australian Community Media.

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.