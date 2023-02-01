Mandurah Mail

Water Resource Recovery Facility (WRRF) in Parklands to undergo $37 million upgrade

Updated February 1 2023 - 3:15pm, first published 3:04pm
MP David Templeman, MP Lisa Munday with staff member, Ian Ross. Picture supplied

Mandurah's largest Water Resource Recovery Facility (WRRF) in Parklands will undergo a $37 million upgrade.

Local News

