Mandurah's largest Water Resource Recovery Facility (WRRF) in Parklands will undergo a $37 million upgrade.
This money will be spent on constructing a new dissolved air flotation thickener (DAFT), a new bio-selector, replacing and upsizing mechanical equipment (pumps, aerators, mixers), and new electrical switchrooms, all expected to be completed in late-2024 and creating 100 jobs in the process.
Treated recycled water from the plant is injected into underground aquifers and used as rainfall-independent water sources for irrigating public green spaces throughout the city.
With Mandurah's population expected to grow by 23 per cent by 2036, upgrades will allow the facility to treat up to 15.5 million litres of wastewater daily - a 3.5 million litre increase on current capacity.
"With tens of thousands of people to join the City of Mandurah over the next decade, it's vital we have continued strong investment in infrastructure that delivers essential services to the community," Mandurah MP David Templeman said during a visit to the facility with Dawesville MP Lisa Munday.
"It's also pleasing to see treated water from the Gordon Road Water Resource Recovery Facility being reused to irrigate public open space, which means the city relies less on valuable potable water to keep our parks and ovals green."
Ms Munday said the project would see precious drinking water saved.
"This major upgrade at our local water resource recovery facility will not only work to support the growing population and thriving economy of Mandurah and the Dawesville electorate but it also allows for the expanded usage of recycled wastewater."
